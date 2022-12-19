Riots Break Out in Many French Cities After World Cup Final Defeat

By Staff, Agencies

After Argentina defeated reigning champions France in a thrilling final to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, deadly riots broke out in many French cities with riot police resorting to force against angry football fans.

According to reports, French riot police used water cannons and tear gas after thousands of football fans flocked to the streets of Paris, Nice, and Lyon on Sunday night, seething with anger following the national team's defeat to Argentina.

Videos posted on social media showed widespread commotion and chaos on the streets in multiple French cities as rocks and fireworks were thrown at police officers and the police responded with tear gas canisters and water cannons.

French riot police clashed with fans on the iconic Champs-Elysees in the capital city of Paris as flares were lit up and fireworks hit the skies after the tense game that finished with a penalty shootout.

Reports from Lyon said police fired tear gas on football fans as violence broke out in the city.

Social media footage from the city showed violent scenes as supporters draped in flags hurled rocks, bottles and fireworks at law enforcement officers before being fired upon by police.

Reports said that officers could be heard shouting at the crowd, ordering the rioters to "turn around" as water cannons reportedly moved in to disperse the crowds.

Another clip showed a group of football fans throwing rocks and other projectiles at cars before riot police chased them down the street. According to the reports, dozens of people were arrested in the city.

In Nice, video footage showed emergency vehicles driving over burning trash cans left in the middle of the street as clashes erupted in the city.

Several European cities have in recent weeks witnessed deadly riots after their teams lost World Cup matches.