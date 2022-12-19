Generals, Elites Fret Over The ‘Israeli’ Entity’s Existence

By Staff, Agencies

A senior ‘Israeli’ regime general has said that the occupied Palestine is witnessing the formation of a communication network among Palestinians, a matter that worries Zionist officials and elites who believe the ‘Israeli’ entity is fscing an existential threat.

Amir Avivi, one of the leading generals of the ‘Israeli’ occupation military, told the Hebrew-language newspaper Maariv on Sunday that there is some sort of communication and networking between Palestinians in different areas of occupied Palestine, stretching from the al-Naqab desert all the way to the depths of the occupied lands and also reaching the south of al-Khalil and the Gaza Strip.

Avivi said ‘Israel’s’ withdrawal from the 1967 occupied territories in the West Bank cannot reduce the threats to its existence, reiterating that this is a common belief among Zionist security and military officials.

“There is no hope of putting an end to the conflict with the Palestinians because today this confrontation is happening not only along the borders of the 1948 and 1967 territories, but also in the depth of the 1948 occupied territories,” the former deputy commander for the Gaza Strip division of the ‘Israeli’ military told Maariv.

Avivi, who has also served as the commander of the military engineering school and an inspector of the military structure of the ‘Israeli’ apartheid regime, emphasized that in a field research conducted recently, three-quarters of the Palestinians living in the 1948 occupied areas declared that the ‘Israeli’ occupiers have no legal, historical or religious right in this land.

Regarding the vital dangers that threaten the existence of the Tel Aviv regime, he claimed, “I see three vital dangers facing ‘Israel,’ the first danger is Iran, the second danger, which is considered the biggest danger, is ‘Israel’s’ internal problems, which have made its security difficult to attain, and the third is [so-called] anti-Semitism and its delegitimization.”

Palestinian officials have reiterated that the Palestinian resistance front will not quit fighting the ‘Israeli’ occupation until the occupied territories are fully liberated.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on Wednesday called on Palestinians to resist “Zionist fascism” and brace for “uprooting the occupation” as thousands took part in a mass rally in the besieged Gaza Strip to mark the 35th anniversary of the founding of the resistance movement.

The resistance movement also issued a statement in which it urged support for the Palestinian people’s right to end the ‘Israeli’ occupation and establish their independent state with al-Quds as its capital, as well as the right of return for refugees.

The ‘Israeli’ regime came into existence in 1948 after occupying huge swathes of Palestinian territories during a Western-backed war. It occupied more land, namely the West Bank, which includes East al-Quds, and the Gaza Strip where Hamas’ is headquartered, in another war in 1967.

Ever since, it has built hundreds of settlements upon the occupied territories and deployed the most aggressive restraints on Palestinian freedoms there. Tel Aviv withdrew from Gaza in 2005 but has been keeping the coastal territory under an all-out land, aerial, and naval siege since a year after it left the enclave.