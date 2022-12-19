No Script

Raisi: US-led Pressures to be Thwarted with Coop of Aligned Countries

folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Sunday that US-led pressure will be defused with the cooperation of aligned countries.

Raisi made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran with visiting Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada.

He stressed that the huge capacities of Iran and Latin American countries prepare a proper ground for the expansion of cooperation between the two sides.

Referring to the positive cooperation of Iran and Nicaragua in international bodies, Raisi said that resistance against pressure of the global arrogance, the US in particular, is key to deepening bilateral relations and cooperation. 

He lashed out at the abuse of human rights by the United States and other Western countries against independent states, and said that the new plots of the Arrogant Front will be defused with cooperation of aligned countries.

The Nicaraguan foreign minister, for his part, hailed Iran’s resistance against the pressure of sanctions and stressed the need for implementing a comprehensive document for economic and trade cooperation with Iran.

