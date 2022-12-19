No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Outgoing Syrian Ambassador Bids Sayyed Nasrallah Farwell Visit

2 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received the outgoing Syrian Ambassador to Lebanon Mr. Ali Abdel Karim Ali in a farewell visit.

Sayyed Nasrallah thanked his excellency the ambassador for his blessed efforts during his stay in Lebanon, especially on the level of contributing to enhancing and organizing ties between the two countries despite the foreign and internal pressures.

His Eminence hailed ambassador Ali’s permanent and active presence by the side of all the Lebanese resistance fighters and patriot people over the past difficult years and complicated conditions the Lebanese people have been through.

Sayyed Nasrallah also praised Ali’s serious patronage for all the Syrians on the Lebanese soil, and prayed that Allah the almighty support the Lebanese and Syrian nations and peoples to reach their best fraternal and exceptional relations on every level.

