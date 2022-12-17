War on Iran Out of Question: General

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s success in gaining “full deterrent” power has made military onslaught against the country a non-viable option for the enemies, the head of the Civil Defense Organization of Iran said.

Regular wargames, measures to strengthen Iran’s defense power, and achieving the full degree of deterrence have taken the option for a military war off the enemies’ table, Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali said.

He added that the Islamic Republic has become so powerful that no enemy would dare to pose a threat to the country considering the costs of a military strike.

General Jalali also highlighted Iran’s advances in the drone industry, saying the enemies cannot accept Iran as a regional power in this sector, which is why they seek to harm the country in other non-military fields.

In comments made earlier this month, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said Tehran has gained such great military and deterrent power that the American forces have to stay clear from the Iranian coasts.

The commander said the US has admitted that Iran’s success in extending the range of its missiles and boosting the accuracy and power of its fire has increased the costs and risks of American forces staying in the region.

The Iranian Armed Forces monitor the enemies’ moves across the region constantly, Baqeri added.