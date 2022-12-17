No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

Putin Visits Joint Staff of Troops Involved in Military Operation

Putin Visits Joint Staff of Troops Involved in Military Operation
folder_openRussia access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the joint staff of all military branches involved in Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"On Friday, President Vladimir Putin worked in the joint staff of military branches involved in the special military operation," he said.

"The head of the state examined the staff’s work, was briefed about the special military operation’s progress, held a conference and separate meetings with commanders," Peskov added.

Russia ukraine dmitry peskov VladimirPutin

Comments

  1. Related News
Putin Visits Joint Staff of Troops Involved in Military Operation

Putin Visits Joint Staff of Troops Involved in Military Operation

2 hours ago
New Anti-Russia Sanctions Undermine Interests of EU States - Moscow

New Anti-Russia Sanctions Undermine Interests of EU States - Moscow

one day ago
Russia Warns of Consequences for US Missile Deployment

Russia Warns of Consequences for US Missile Deployment

one day ago
Russia Won’t Suffer Losses After West Imposes Oil Price Cap No Matter What - Putin

Russia Won’t Suffer Losses After West Imposes Oil Price Cap No Matter What - Putin

7 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 17-12-2022 Hour: 12:41 Beirut Timing

whatshot