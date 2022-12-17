- Home
Putin Visits Joint Staff of Troops Involved in Military Operation
By Staff, Agencies
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the joint staff of all military branches involved in Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.
"On Friday, President Vladimir Putin worked in the joint staff of military branches involved in the special military operation," he said.
"The head of the state examined the staff’s work, was briefed about the special military operation’s progress, held a conference and separate meetings with commanders," Peskov added.
