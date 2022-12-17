No Script

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap Seven Palestinians, Including Children from Jenin

folder_openPalestine access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces kidnapped on Friday evening seven Palestinians, among them children from Faqqu’a village, east of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian security sources reported.

“The ‘Israeli’ force detained Raad Amin Diab, Qasim Abu Eid, Hadi Dhafer Abu Salem, Youssef Abu Salama, Zaid Mahmoud Barakat, Sultan Jalghoum, and Omar Khaddour while they were on the city lands, taking them to unknown destination,” Wafa news agency quoted the security forces as saying.

On Friday morning, the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces also kidnapped three Palestinians, north of al-Khalil in the occupied West Bank.

The Zionist occupation forces stormed the town of Beit Ummar, raided the homes of Palestinians, searched them from where its soldiers kidnapped three of them, also according to WAFA news agency.

Palestine jenin westbank alkhalil IsraeliOccupation

