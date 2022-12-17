Chicago High School Shooting: Two Teens Killed, Two Others Wounded

By Staff, Agencies

Two teens were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at Benito Juarez Community Academy in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting took place near Chicago's Lower West Side, according to CBS News.

In a news conference, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said that a suspect has not yet been identified for the shooting outside Benito Juarez High School in the Pilsen neighborhood. However, Brown said investigators believe the shooting was "a potential gang conflict." He said an "aggressive" investigation is underway.

The two injured victims were in serious condition, Brown said. While he declined to provide further information about the victims at the press conference, the department later revealed that all four victims were age 15 and under.

The two who were killed were boys, 14 and 15 years old. Both were struck in the head and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital in Cook County. Another boy, 15, was struck in the thigh and shoulder, and a girl, 15, sustained a graze wound to the thigh.