Tehran Friday Prayer Leader: Women in Islamic Iran Enjoy Real Freedom

By Staff, Agencies

Tehran provisional Friday prayers leader Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami criticized the removal of Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women [CSW], saying that Iranian women are really free while the Women in US are like slaves.

The senior cleric further condemned the passing of a US-drafted resolution to remove Iran from the CSW and said Washington was gaining support for it over the past forty days while it is not legally binding at all.

Ayatollah Khatami pointed out that Islam and the Islamic Republic of Iran value women's role in society a lot while Western countries alienate women and want them as slaves.

The interim leader of this week's Friday prayers in Tehran went on to state that "the European Union has acted like a colony of the United States for at least the past decade and they do whatever the US says."

"They are at the top of the list of human rights violators. Who supports child-killing and woman-killing ‘Israel’? These are the top violators of human rights," he continued.