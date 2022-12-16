Raisi: ‘Life-taking’ US Failed to Deceive Iranian People in Recent Sedition

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said the Americans have taken the lives of people wherever they set foot but failed to deceive the Iranian nation during the recent riots.

Addressing the people of Nehbandan, South Khorasan Province, on Friday, Raisi said that the enemy made “miscalculations” during the recent sedition.

“They imagined that Iran is like other countries and that they can manipulate people by chanting false slogans,” he explained.

They thought that they can deceive people with the word “freedom” and win the nation’s trust, but the Iranian people are well aware that they do not bestow life to anybody in the world, Raisi added.

“To which region in the world have you given life?” he then asked.

Violent riots broke out after the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini in Tehran. Amini died on September 16 in the hospital three days after she collapsed at a police station. An investigation attributed her death to her medical condition, dismissing allegations that she had been beaten by police forces.

In the past two months, and using the protests as a cover, rioters and thugs — many of whom were later found to have links with foreign parties — have gone on the rampage, engaging in savage attacks on security officers, vandalism, and false-flag killings of civilians to incriminate the Iranian police.

“There is no need to refer to history books as one can now witness what Western countries did to Afghanistan or Africa or to people of Syria and Yemen,” the Iranian president went on to say.

It was the “vigilance” of the Iranian nation that foiled the enemy’s plots as people stood up with “all of their might to preserve the values of the Islamic Revolution,” said Raisi.

“We saw how the enemy brought life in the Shah Cheragh incident and for children,” he said, referring to the terrorist attack in Shiraz on October 26th in which 15 pilgrims, including a woman and two children, were martyred and 19 others wounded.

The Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] Takfiri terrorist group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on its Telegram channel.

The riots in Iran have claimed the lives of dozens of people and security forces, while also allowing acts of terror and sabotage across the country. In the last two months, the terrorists have set fire to public property and tortured several Basij members and security forces to death.

Last week, Raisi said responsible authorities are determined to bring to justice rioters and perpetrators of attacks against security forces.

According to a statement by Iranian intelligence bodies, foreign terrorists and spy agencies have played a key role in the riots which according to reports have claimed the lives of at least 50 security forces.