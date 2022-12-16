- Home
‘Israeli’ Forces Kidnap Three Palestinians in Occupied West Bank
2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces kidnapped three Palestinians on Friday morning north of al-Khalil in the occupied West Bank.
The Zionist occupation forces stormed the town of Beit Ummar, raided the homes of Palestinians, searched them and kidnapped three of them, the Palestinian WAFA news Agency reported.
A day earlier, the occupation forces kidnapped dozens of Palestinians during their storming of separate areas in the occupied West Bank.
