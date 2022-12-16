No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Officially Normalizing? The Saudi Al Arabiya TV Hosts Netanyahu!

Officially Normalizing? The Saudi Al Arabiya TV Hosts Netanyahu!
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 38 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

In the most blatant aspect of the yet-to-announce normalization, the Saudi Arabian official TV channel, Al Arabiya, hosted Zionist prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu who boasted the upcoming ‘peace’ between the Tel Aviv and the Riyadh regimes.

It doesn’t appear to be embarrassing for Saudi TVs to host ‘Israeli’ figures despite the series of lies voiced by the Riyadh regime officials who always claim that ties with the occupation entity have not been legalized. Meanwhile, dozens of Zionists have visited the kingdom, with several meetings held between ‘Israelis’ and Saudis on several occasions.

During his interview, Netanyahu said “We can have a new ‘peace’ initiative,” which he claimed “would form a quantum leap for the resolution of both the Arab- and Palestinian-‘Israeli’ conflict.” His remarks referred to “what could be a truly remarkable 'historic peace' with Saudi Arabia.”

“‘Peace’ with Saudi Arabia will change our region in unimaginable ways,” Netanyahu claimed, noting that “It’s up to the leadership of Saudi Arabia if they want to partake in this effort, and I hope they would.”

i24NEWS recently revealed that the Saudi kingdom was looking to normalize relations with the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity, citing multiple meetings where Saudi and American officials, as well as ‘Israeli’ community leaders, discussed the potential of such.

Israel normalization SaudiArabia BenjaminNetanyahu

Comments

  1. Related News
Officially Normalizing? The Saudi Al Arabiya TV Hosts Netanyahu!

Officially Normalizing? The Saudi Al Arabiya TV Hosts Netanyahu!

38 minutes ago
Anger over Fuel Prices Spreads in Jordan, Police Officer Killed

Anger over Fuel Prices Spreads in Jordan, Police Officer Killed

2 hours ago
Irish UNIFIL Soldier Killed in South Lebanon, Hezbollah Not Part of the Incident

Irish UNIFIL Soldier Killed in South Lebanon, Hezbollah Not Part of the Incident

23 hours ago
Hamas Celebrates 35th Anniversary, Calls on All Resistance Forces to Uproot the ‘Israeli’ Occupation

Hamas Celebrates 35th Anniversary, Calls on All Resistance Forces to Uproot the ‘Israeli’ Occupation

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 16-12-2022 Hour: 12:31 Beirut Timing

whatshot