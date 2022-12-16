Iran to EU: Continued Iranophobia to ‘Significantly’ Affect Mutual Interests

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned a new round of sanctions imposed by the European Union on the country over alleged human rights violations and drone deliveries to Russia, warning that persistent Iranophobia campaigns would affect mutual cooperation and interests.

The ministry issued an 11-article statement on Thursday in reaction to the latest sanctions which were imposed by the EU’s foreign ministers on Monday.

The statement expressed “strong protest” against the imposition of “unacceptable and baseless” sanctions by the European Union, noting, “The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that dialogue with the EU and its members are possible through mutual respect, trust, and interests.”

“Accordingly, we have left the doors of dialogue open but meanwhile, we do not stop expressing our demands and criticisms. Naturally, the opportunities to promote mutual interests will be significantly affected if the media hype that is being followed in the framework of Iranophobia is not stopped,” it read.

According to a statement issued by the EU foreign ministers, 20 individuals along with one entity -- the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting -- have been sanctioned over alleged human rights abuses, while four more people and as many entities blacklisted over the issue of drones. The bloc's new sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans to the EU.

Foreign-backed riots have hit various Iranian provinces since 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini died at the hospital on September 16, three days after she collapsed at a police station. An investigation has attributed Amini’s death to her medical condition, rather than alleged beatings by the police.

The violent riots, meanwhile, have claimed the lives of dozens of people and security forces, while also allowing terrorist attacks across the country. In the last two months, the terrorists have set fire to public property and tortured several Basij members and security forces to death.

The new sanctions came after Iran imposed a round of sanctions on dozens of the EU and British officials and entities over their support and instigation of recent deadly riots in the country and their meddlesome statements about the Islamic Republic’s internal developments and support for terror in Iran.