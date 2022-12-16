UK Survey: One in Six Britons Worried About Running Out of Food

By Staff, Agencies

A new survey has revealed that many Britons are worried about running out of food and more cannot keep warm during winter as the country's cost-of-living crisis mounts added pressure on the nation.

According to an official survey for the UK Office for National Statistics [ONS] published on Thursday, one in six Britons [16%] were worried about running out of food, while almost one in four [23%] cannot keep comfortably warm in their own homes during the cold months.

The ONS survey, which interviewed 2,524 respondents from Nov. 22 to Dec.4, also found that 78% of people felt frustrated that Britain's society was not as it should be, while 74% said they were afraid that things will go wrong in society.

A separate survey conducted last week by Ipsos polling firm showed that two-third [62%] of the British nation think the country is headed in the wrong direction, compared to only 14 percent who think it is in the right way.

In the meantime, the UK's economic crisis has prompted various groups in society to take industrial action, going on strike for higher wages to cover the soaring rate of inflation which has risen to above an unprecedented level of 11 percent, and improved working conditions to cope with the hardships.

The new Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to make efforts to devise policies to save the day by pulling the UK economy out of a slump.

However, the opposition Labor Party says, in reality, the country's economic problems today are the outcome of the wrong policies that were devised and imposed on the nation by the Conservative leaders in the past 12 years that they have been at the helm.