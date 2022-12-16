US Senate Passes Record $858 Billion Military Bill

By Staff, Agencies

The US Senate passed legislation on Thursday authorizing a record $858 billion in annual military spending, $45 billion more than proposed by President Joe Biden, and rescinding the military’s COVID vaccine mandate.

Senators supported the so-called “National Defense Authorization Act”, or NDAA, an annual must-pass bill setting policy for the Pentagon, by an overwhelming 83-11 bipartisan majority.

The no votes came from a mix of liberals who object to the ever-rising military budget and fiscal conservatives who want tighter controls on spending.

With the House of Representatives having passed the measure last week, the NDAA next heads to the White House, where Biden is expected to quickly sign it into law.

The fiscal 2023 NDAA authorizes $858 billion in military spending and includes a 4.6% pay increase for the troops, funding for purchases of weapons, ships and aircraft, and support for Taiwan and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the bill provides Ukraine at least $800 million in additional security assistance next year and includes a range of provisions to strengthen Taiwan amid tensions with China, including billions of dollars in security assistance and fast-tracked weapons procurement for Taiwan.

The bill authorizes more funds to develop hypersonic weapons, close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Hawaii and purchase weapons systems including Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jets and ships made by General Dynamics.