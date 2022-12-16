US Interests ‘Legitimate Targets’ If Washington Keeps Supporting Saudi War on Yemen - Ansarullah

By Staff, Agencies

A senior member of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement warned the United States against its continued support for the devastating Saudi onslaught and all-out blockade against the country, saying that Washington’s strategic interests in the region would be the "legitimate targets" of retaliatory strikes by Yemeni armed forces if American statesmen do not abandon the policy.

US President Joe Biden’s administration pulled the plug on Senator Bernie Sanders’ bill to stop unconstitutional US participation in Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen, which the US Senate was expected to vote on this week, Abdul Wahhab al-Mahbashi said in a statement on Thursday.

He added that Biden presented himself as a dove of peace during his presidential campaign, and even pledged a halt to US support for the Saudi war in Yemen, but it is now fairly clear that the 80-year-old American politician wants to continue the aggression and is complicit in the Riyadh regime’s crimes against the Yemeni nation.

Mahbashi emphasized that the Biden administration is deceiving the US public opinion as well as the international community, and obstructs any initiative aimed at cessation of the Saudi war.

“There is no difference among US administrations, as they do not care about peace and human rights. They are terrorist administrations responsible for onslaughts on world states,” the senior Ansarullah official said.

He noted that Washington’s strategic interests in the region would be the "legitimate targets" of retaliatory strikes by Yemeni armed force in the face of the substantial US support for the Saudi war.

“The Saudi-led coalition of aggression has failed to break the willpower and perseverance of our nation. Our people are absolutely determined to endure all pains and suffering for the sake of final victory,” Mahbashi said.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.

The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and crush the Ansarullah movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.