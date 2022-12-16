Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance - Raisi

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said the problem created by the enemies will be defeated by the resistance and confrontation of the Iranian people, underlining that the progress of the country won't be stopped.

Upon arrival in South Khorasan on Thursday morning, Raisi talked to reporters about the plans and objectives of the second visit of the Iranian administration to this province, noting that "South Khorasan is known as the province of science and culture, and I have a special attachment to its people."

Referring to the resolutions of the 13th administration's first visit to South Khorasan, the president added, "The general governor and other officials of the province have done good work and actions for the development of South Khorasan with the guidance of the honorable representative of the Leader [His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei] in the province."

Saying that the administration is following the resolutions of the previous trip to South Khorasan, Raisi said, "Some of the projects and plans of the province have come to an end and some are in progress. Also, there are important issues in the province, such as the rail connection and the water issue, which are among the demands of the people of the province, and we are following these two issues."

As he pointed out that preliminary measures have been taken for rail connection and water supply, Raisi clarified that "The work in the field of housing, both in land transfer and housing construction, has progressed well in South Khorasan, and this is followed in the province until we achieve the desired result."

The Iranian president also noted that the administration considers any service and work for the very good, pious, sincere, and friendly people of South Khorasan province as a great success, and underscored that "In this trip, both the resolutions of the previous trip and the removal of obstacles and possible problems that any of these plans face will be followed up."

"As we have stated many times, we have not and will not stop the progress of the country in any way. Thank God, the problem created by the enemies will be defeated with the resistance and standing of the people, and the work of construction and progress in the country will continue.”

Raisi further mentioned that "In this trip, unlike the previous trip where we were not able to meet people due to the COVID situation, we will also meet people to hear their demands closely."