‘Israeli’ Regime, Normalizing Countries Working on Joint ‘Cyber Dome’
By Staff, Agencies
Zionist media outlets unveiled that several meetings have been held between ‘Israeli’ cyber-security officials, and others from the normalizing countries, namely the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco to discuss the establishment of a joint platform for cyber 'defense' under the pretext of confronting “growing threats from Iranian hackers.”
In comments on the development, Gaby Portnoy, the head of the so-called ‘Israel’ National Cyber Directorate claimed that “this is a historic meeting that serves as an announcement of all parties to coordinate against the mutual enemies.”
Portnoy called the project a “cyber Iron Dome.”
