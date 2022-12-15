Irish UNIFIL Soldier Killed in South Lebanon, Hezbollah Not Part of the Incident

By Al-Ahed News

Head of Hezbollah Liaison and Coordination Unit Wafiq Safa on Thursday denied any involvement to the party in the unintentional incident that led to the death of an Irish United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon soldier the previous evening.

In remarks to Reuters, Safa said Hezbollah offered its condolences “after the unintentional incident that took place between the residents of al-Aqbieh and individuals from the Irish unit,” and urged the party not be “inserted” into the incident.

According to the statement issued by UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti, an Irish soldier was killed and three others were injured in an accident in al-Aqbieh near Sarafand, outside the UNIFIL’s area of operation in South Lebanon.

Tenenti confirmed his sympathy with “the local civilians who may have been injured or frightened in the incident.” He went on to say that “details are sparse and conflicting,” adding, “We are coordinating with the Lebanese Armed Forces [Lebanese Army], and have launched an investigation to determine exactly what happened.”

Tenenti offered his deepest condolences to the friends, family, and colleagues of the peacekeeper who died and hoped for a full and fast recovery for those injured.

According to Al-Ahed News correspondent, after “the UNIFIL forces took a path other than its usual one, the residents of the region objected, and this developed into a clash and shooting by UNIFIL forces.” He added, “After the clash, the UNIFIL vehicle had an accident [it overturned].”

The Lebanese Army cordoned off the area where the incident occurred, where the UNIFIL vehicle is still in place.