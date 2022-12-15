Netanyahu Promises Ultra-Orthodox Parties’ Exclusion from Military Service

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity’s prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to the leaders of the ultra-Orthodox parties on Thursday that the next government under his leadership will follow a policy according to which "no one will go to prison for learning Torah," according to Walla.

Netanyahu made the pledge during talks with representatives of the ‘United Torah Judaism’ and ‘Shas’ during discussions on the exemption of yeshiva students from military service in the ‘Israeli’ military.

As of Thursday morning, UTJ holds an optimistic overview of the progress in the coalition negotiations. After long hours of discussions conducted in recent days by senior members of the party with Benjamin Netanyahu and other Likud members, agreements were reached regarding most of UTJ's coalition demands.

According to some of the agreements reached, the government will advance a basic ‘law’ on Torah study, designating studying in a yeshiva as a core legal value, proving it difficult for the High Court to invalidate the arrangement that exempts Torah students from serving in the ‘Israeli’ occupation military.