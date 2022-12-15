Sanaa Vows Firm Response to Any Threat to Its Territorial Waters

By Staff

Yemen’s Minister of Defense Major General Mohammad al-Atefi stressed that, “The armed forces have taken the suitable measures that guarantee dealing forcefully and firmly and with any development that threatens and approaches our national and maritime sovereignty.”

General Atefi spoke at a ceremony organized by the Intelligence and Reconnaissance Authority on Martyr’s Day. He said, “The armed forces, their leaders, heroes, and all their affiliates are concerned with following all disciplinary methods against those who plunder or interfere with the rights of the steadfast Yemeni people. There are other disciplinary options that will be taken and announced at the appropriate time.”

“We have options that we shouldn’t be blamed for if we resort to them, because we have provided all means to reach a positive end. However, the enemy insists to go against the tide. This is our warning shot across the bow,” he added.

Atefi stated that, “The maritime security of our territorial waters will be a priority in the next stage,” noting that “Bab al-Mandeb Strait, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea, the territorial extension of Socotra Archipelago, along with Yemeni islands are Yemeni lands over which we have full sovereignty.”

He considered that the hostile, conspiratorial, and subversive activities and siege are testimonies to the fact that the aggression doesn’t want and is not interested in making peace.

Furthermore, the Yemeni general expalined that, “The aggression does not have any real willingness to think positively about stability, respect the will of the Yemeni people and seek to transform its direct war into an internal conflict between the people of one Yemen.”

He went on to say, “The armed forces and from their national defensive position will never allow harm to the Yemeni national fabric, and it will confront all attempts to chaotically tamper with the Yemeni faith identity.”

He addressed the Saudi coalition saying, “We have benefited from your aggression, as have become a cohesive nation that thrives to offer convoys of martyrs, and we have a patient generation that carries pride in facing adversaries.”

Regarding the detainees file, General Atefi marked, “The detainees file and legitimate rights of our people in terms of salaries is a humanitarian file. We will never accept any maneuvers, bargains, or tampering with it.”

The Yemeni Minister of Defense promised, “The commemoration of the Martyr’s anniversary is an occasion to recall the greatness of the martyrs and the sacrifices they made for the sake of Allah, the homeland and the people.”

He added, “What we enjoy today in terms of freedom, independence and security is the fruit of the martyrs who offered their lives cheaply for the sake of the nation. We must be proud of what they have offered.”

By the same token, leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah Movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, confirmed earlier during a speech on Martyr’s Day that they are ready to confront the enemies in case of any escalations, warning by saying, “We will move with what is greater than all past stages.”