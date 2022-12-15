- Home
‘Israeli’ Minister Reveals Secret Info on Police Use of Weapons Against Palestinians Live on Air
By Staff, Agencies
‘Israeli’ minister Omer Bar Lev came under a wave of backlash on Wednesday after revealing sensitive information about the ‘Israel’ occupation police policies against the Palestinians live during a broadcast from a Knesset [Zionist parliament] committee.
Bar Lev was speaking at a special discussion relating to the “Ben-Gvir Law,” a bill that passed a preliminary vote on Tuesday night which would give extremist MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, the incoming ‘public security’ ministry, additional powers relating to the Zionist regime’s police and its operations.
In his speech, Bar Lev detailed the procedures for opening fire, roadblocks and police weapons on Al-Quds Day and on the Temple Mount in particular. During the discussion, the police representatives tried to stop the minister by claiming that the information is sensitive and should not be published.
Bar Lev nevertheless continued to read quotes from a summary of a meeting with Zionist ‘security’ officials that dealt with the preparation of the police for Al-Quds Day and the so-called Flag March. The meeting had been held on Bar Lev’s very first day in his ministerial position.
"The minister instructs not to use stun grenades on the Temple Mount without the direct order of the district commander," said Bar Lev, among other things.
This is when, during the committee discussion, the police representatives attempted to interject, but Bar Lev continued and detailed the Shin Bet's policy recommendations regarding roadblocks.
Meanwhile, ‘Israeli’ media outlets unveiled that the police asked the Knesset Channel to delete the footage of the meeting.
