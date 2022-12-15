Peru Declares Nationwide State of Emergency as Crisis Deepens

By Staff, Agencies

Peru declared a nationwide state of emergency amid a week of protest and political upheaval following the removal and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo.

Peruvian defense minister Alberto Otarola announced the new 30-day measure on Wednesday, which he said involved “the suspension of freedom of movement and assembly” and could include a curfew due to “acts of vandalism and violence,” including roadblocks.

“The National Police with the support of the Armed Forces will ensure the control throughout the national territory of personal property and, above all, strategic infrastructure and the safety and wellbeing of all Peruvians,” the minister said.

The move came as a judge ordered Castillo to remain in prison on charges of “rebellion” and “conspiracy” for another 48 hours in the run-up to a release hearing.

Castillo’s supporters have taken to the streets across the South American nation to demand the left-wing leader’s release, as well as new elections and the removal of his successor, former Vice President Dina Boluarte.

The crisis began last week when Castillo, a former rural teacher and union leader who took office in July of last year, announced plans to disband Peru’s Congress and rule by decree.

The move was widely denounced as unconstitutional and prompted the opposition-led legislature last Wednesday to vote overwhelmingly in favor of removing him in the third impeachment attempt of his embattled presidency.

Boluarte was sworn in shortly after as Peru’s first female president and Castillo was arrested and transferred to a police prison near the capital, Lima, where he is still being held.

Peruvian prosecutors this week said they are seeking 18 months of preventive detention for Castillo, who has rejected the accusations against him and said he is being “unjustly and arbitrarily detained.”

Peru’s Supreme Court met to consider the prosecution’s request on Wednesday but it later suspended the session until Thursday.

Castillo called on supporters to come on Wednesday afternoon to the police facility where he is being held, arguing he should be released after an initial seven-day period of preliminary detention that expires later in the day.