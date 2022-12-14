No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Turkey Arrests 44 Spy Suspects Linked to Mossad

Turkey Arrests 44 Spy Suspects Linked to Mossad
folder_openEurope... access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Istanbul police and the National Intelligence Organization [MIT] arrested 44 people on suspicion of leaking information about Palestinians living in Turkey to the Zionist regime’s Mossad spy agency, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the investigators, the suspects provided Mossad with surveillance data on Palestinians and their NGOs based in Turkey.

The operation was launched earlier this week following an investigation of several consulting companies in Istanbul, which provided investigation services using their contacts with Mossad.

Among those detained are members of a private investigators' association and a university professor. The interrogated suspects reportedly confirmed that they were paid to give Mossad information that was used to launch online campaigns against Palestinian expats in Turkey.

Israel mossad turkey

Comments

  1. Related News
Turkey Arrests 44 Spy Suspects Linked to Mossad

Turkey Arrests 44 Spy Suspects Linked to Mossad

5 hours ago
Millions of Britons Face Falling Living Standards

Millions of Britons Face Falling Living Standards

5 hours ago
UK Admits It Sent Troops to Ukraine

UK Admits It Sent Troops to Ukraine

5 hours ago
Police Search EU Parliament Offices as Bribery Inquiry Grows

Police Search EU Parliament Offices as Bribery Inquiry Grows

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 14-12-2022 Hour: 02:11 Beirut Timing

whatshot