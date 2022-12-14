No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

IRG Chief: Iranians Have Chosen Strength

folder_openIran access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Commander in Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami said that the Iranians have chosen to be powerful.

Political independence is a God-given blessing that cannot be achieved without the power to produce, Salami said.

“We are aware of the fact that foreigners will never make us a present of independence, power, dignity, and glory,” he added.

The Iranian nation’s greatness lies in perseverance and seriousness in the production of science and technology, Iranians, the senior commander noted.

We are a country that has decided to live without being affected by foreigners and enemies' determination, Salami said.

He stressed that independence means not accepting the influence of others' will.

We want to act based on our own national will and the enemy wants exactly the opposite, the IRG chief concluded.

Iran IRG HosseinSalami

Comments

