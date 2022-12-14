US Playing ’Dangerous Game’ In Yemen, Ansarullah Warns

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement warned against the United States' military presence in the country, saying Washington is playing a "dangerous game" as it insists on pursuing a policy of aggression while impeding the national peace process.

Ali al-Qahoum, a member of Ansarullah's Political Bureau, made the remarks during an exclusive interview with al-Mayadeen TV network on Tuesday night.

"The presence of US troops in the Bab al-Mandib and off the coast of Yemen poses a serious threat to maritime navigation," he said, terming this as another proof on Washington's aggressive policy against the impoverished country.

He went on to say that Saudi Arabia's war and blockade against Yemen over the past eight years has been fully coordinated by the US, noting that "Riyadh is nothing but a tool in the hands of Washington to execute its policy of aggression with the participation of Israel, the UK and France."

The Ansarullah official further noted that "the US and UK's tendencies to keep the conflict ongoing and impose more restrictions on Yemen require the utmost national responsibility of enhancing steadfastness."

"If the Americans insist on aggression and blockade, the response will be in a way that achieves the required effect and sufficient pressure on the aggressor, whoever it may be," he added.

Al-Qahoum further stated that our message to the Saudi-led coalition is that "elusiveness, gaining time, changing tools, and all the aspects of aggression and conspiracies are unacceptable."

"We tell the aggressor countries not to rely on time and not to count on the deceptiveness of the United Nations and the US envoys as the overall equation is changing and the reality is different," he added.

He further pointed out that "the only guarantor for the return of the ceasefire is that the demands of the Yemeni people and their rights be respected, which will open the prospects for peace, and there is no way to achieve this through deception."

The UN-brokered truce between the Saudi-led coalition and Yemen first came into effect in April and has been extended twice since.

In mid-October Yemeni Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf said there would be no talks about the extension of the six-month truce which expired on October 2 unless Yemen’s legitimate demands were fully met.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015. The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and crush the popular Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Washington and London have been providing the coalition with direct arms, logistical, and political support, including through outfitting it with precision-guided ammunition that the Saudi-led forces have been using amply against Yemen's civilian population.