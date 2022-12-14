No Script

Iran Nabs Three Terrorists Involved in Killing Sunni Clergyman

By Staff, Agencies

The Intelligence Ministry of Iran arrested three terrorists involved in the killing of Sunni cleric Sheikh Molavi Abdulvahed Rigi in the country’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The Intelligence Ministry announced in a statement on Tuesday that the apprehension took place following “round-the-clock efforts and a series of intelligence measures and observations” in Sistan and Baluchestan, and with the “operational cooperation of the law enforcement command” in the province.

“These terrorist elements were planning to abscond from the country after the assassination of the martyr when they were arrested” by the intelligence forces, the statement noted.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said further information regarding the case will subsequently be released.

The provincial officials confirmed on Friday that Sheikh Molavi Abdulvahed Rigi had been kidnapped and murdered by unknown individuals as the police investigated the case.

The Sunni cleric was the Friday prayers leader of Imam Hussein Mosque in Khash, in the southeastern province. He was also a seminary teacher.

