Al Arabiya: To Lie More!

By Mohammad Youssef

Saudi media outlet al-Arabiya and its ‘Israeli’ supporters have ignited again their gloomy propaganda against Lebanon, more particularly against its international airport claiming that Iran’s Meraj Airliner is transporting Iranian arms to Hezbollah.

The news came at a fishy timing when the Lebanese airport is readying to receive tens of thousands of tourists who are planning to come and spend their holidays, especially Christmas and the New Year in Lebanon, which will bring a magnificent support to the hard currency-thirsty country.

The amount of dollars the tourists are expected to spend in Lebanon represents a very important revenue.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, along with the ‘Israeli’ enemy have been a part of the American blockade against Lebanon. This blockade has brought the Lebanese people a lot of suffering.

Ever since Riyadh imprisoned Lebanon’s ex-prime minister Saad Hariri because he did not respond to orders to fuel feuds and start a clash against Hezbollah, the Saudi leaders have started a policy to impose a siege and tighten the sanctions against the country.

The western countries, mainly Washington, along with many Gulf countries, have orchestrated a continuous media campaign to distort Lebanon’s image in an effort to deprive the country from any opportunity to catch its breath, attain any gain, or at least ease the crisis it has been engulfed in.

As for the ‘Israelis’, they cannot launch any military aggression against Lebanon, because the resistance has been able to produce an equation of deterrence and protection, that is why they resorted to this kind of punishment against Lebanon and the Lebanese.

Saudi Arabia has yielded a catastrophic failure in Yemen, and the humiliating defeat it experienced there rendered it a fragile entity that throws the blame against its adversaries, among which Hezbollah happens to be the first.

Riyadh has repeatedly accused Hezbollah of supporting the Yemenis in their battle against the Saudi-American war, and aimed at criminalizing the resistance group. The Saudi authorities went as far as to put sanctions against Hezbollah and requested its condemnation in the Arab countries and at the Arab league. Nonetheless, Riyadh did not succeed and will never do so.

On the other side, the Arab people have become very aware that they could easily differentiate who are the defendants of the ummah and who are the conspirators against its causes, mainly the central among them, Palestine.

The recent Saudi campaign against Hezbollah is doomed to fail, and Riyadh that invested billions of dollars to sabotage the Lebanese resistance will definitely come to a new defeat.

Saudi Arabia’s criminal record is alarming; and so is its present. By any means, its future will not be different!

The future will bring new developments that will unfold new achievements and victories to the Axis of Resistance, while Washington and its supporters in the region will receive new setbacks and defeats. It is only a matter of time…