40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Islamic Human Rights Commission Breaks Silence on Reported Death of Nigeria’s Sheikh Zakzaky

8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Human Rights Commission [IHRC] has dismissed reports of the death of leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria [IMN], His Eminence Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky.

IHRC urged Nigerians to disregard rumors that Sheikh Zakzaky is dead.

Some reports had it that the Shia leader died on Monday.

However, the international Islamic human rights organization maintained that the Nigerian cleric was alive.

In a tweet on Monday, IHRC wrote: “The Anniversary of the 2015 #ZariaMassacre is today. We will be posting more during this week.”

“Please disregard rumors circulating this morning that Sheikh Zakzaky has passed away,” it added.

Meanwhile, Shia in Nigeria and sympathizers on Monday marked the 7th anniversary of the Zaria massacre.

Recall that the Nigerian Army had attacked Sheikh Zakzaky’s residence in December 2015.

The Nigerian Army troops murdered some of the Sheikh’s supporters and destroyed his place of worship. The incident followed an alleged attack on the then Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai in Zaria.

Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat lost their six sons, three of whom were killed during the Zaria Massacre.

