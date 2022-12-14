Imam Khamenei Commiserates Martyrdom of Sheikh Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei expressed condolences over the martyrdom of Sunni cleric Sheikh Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi who was kidnapped and martyred by gunmen.

In a message of condolences, Imam Khamenei mourned the tragic incident of Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi's kidnapping and martyrdom and called on the concerned authorities to prosecute and punish criminals promptly and seriously.

While expressing sorrow over the incident, Imam Khamenei added that the villains who committed this crime are the mercenaries who are at the service of the enemies to target the welfare of the Baluch people and the unity of the Iranians.

His Eminence extended condolences to the sheikh’s bereaved family and the people of Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Sheikh Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi was the Friday prayer leader of Imam Hussein Mosque in Khash city and one of the famous Sunni clerics in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Molavi Rigi was kidnapped and martyred by gunmen in a car.

The Iranian intelligence ministry later said in a statement that the major elements behind the assassination of Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi in Sistan and Baluchistan province were arrested.