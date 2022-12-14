Iran Possesses Types of Missiles Inconceivable for Americans - Commander

By Staff, Agencies

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said Iran is in possession of missiles that the United States cannot even imagine.

Addressing a ceremony at the Imam Hossein Comprehensive University in Tehran on Tuesday, Admiral Tangsiri said what Iran has shown in various maneuvers are not what the country would use in case of any war against it.

“Today, we have missiles that the Americans do not even think about,” he added.

The IRG Navy commander noted that Iran is the only country that succeeded in installing missiles on 6 to 8-meter-long boats, emphasizing that extra-regional enemies have no capability to reach the country through the Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the Indian Ocean to defeat it.

The senior Iranian commander said American forces have been present in the Gulf region since the start of the 20th century. “An American destroyer costs 2 million dollars per week and an aircraft carrier costs 5 million dollars a week and they pay this to stay in the region,” he added.

Referring to the significance of Iranian islands located in the Strait of Hormuz, Tangsiri said that if Iran loses control of the Abu Musa island, it will lose its Siri Island, the place for Iranian oil and gas extraction, and then it will use the Greater Tunb and the Lesser Tunb, the best fishing place.

“This is the deepest point in the Persian Gulf and it is a very important place for the country. If this region is lost, we will have no longer any control over the Persian Gulf,” the IRG Navy commander said.

Tangsiri dismissed enemy’s plan to take control of the three Iranian islands in the Gulf, saying, “We will not allow the enemy to take away our land that our ancestors had preserved.”

He added that Iran would never allow anybody to make any comment about a portion of the country’s soil.