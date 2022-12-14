No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

US Nuclear Bomber Catches Fire After Emergency Landing

US Nuclear Bomber Catches Fire After Emergency Landing
folder_openUnited States access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A US Air Force stealth nuclear bomber caught fire on Saturday after being forced to make an emergency landing in Missouri due to a technical malfunction.

The B-2 Spirit touched down at Whiteman Air Force Base and suffered damage on the runway after experiencing an “in-flight malfunction during routine operations,” according to a US Air Force statement.

“There was a fire associated with the aircraft after landing, and the base fire department extinguished the fire.”

There were no reports of injuries from the incident, which is still under investigation. A still image purported to be from the scene – as broadcast by KMBC-TV, the ABC News affiliate in Kansas City, Missouri – appeared to show smoke rising from the crash site. Another shot appeared to show the bomber sitting on the ground, without its landing gear engaged, and with smoke rising from behind the aircraft.

The 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman touts the B-2 Spirit as “the world’s most strategic aircraft.” With unit cost of about $1.16 billion when it entered service in 1997 [$2.15 billion in 2022], it was reportedly the world’s most expensive bomber.

Another B-2 stealth aircraft was damaged at Whiteman last year, when a mechanical failure caused the left landing gear to collapse upon landing. The US Air Force blamed the malfunction on “worn springs.”

The lead military contractor on the B-2 Spirit, Northrop Grumman, earlier this month unveiled the new aircraft that will replace it, the B-21 Raider.

missouri UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
US Nuclear Bomber Catches Fire After Emergency Landing

US Nuclear Bomber Catches Fire After Emergency Landing

one hour ago
Report: Biden to Announce Multi-Country Trip to Africa During US-Africa Summit This Week

Report: Biden to Announce Multi-Country Trip to Africa During US-Africa Summit This Week

20 hours ago
US Air Force Carries Out Test of Air-launched Hypersonic Missile

US Air Force Carries Out Test of Air-launched Hypersonic Missile

21 hours ago
LA Mayor Declares “State of Emergency” Over Staggering Homelessness Levels

LA Mayor Declares “State of Emergency” Over Staggering Homelessness Levels

22 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 14-12-2022 Hour: 08:32 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Imam Khamenei: The perpetrators of this crime are collaborators who serve the enemies of Iranian people’s unity
Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei sends a message of condolences on the martyrdom of Sunni cleric Sheikh Molavi Abdulvahed Rigi in the Sistan and Baluchestan Province