Foreign-sponsored Terrorism Against Syria Due to Its Unwavering Support for Palestine - Parliament Speaker

By Staff, Agencies

Speaker of the People’s Council of Syria Hammouda Sabbagh said the ongoing foreign-sponsored acts of terrorism and hostile plots against his war-ravaged Arab country are due to the Damascus government’s firm and unswerving support for the Palestinian nation and their decades-long struggle against the occupying ‘Israeli’ regime.

“The conspiracies and vicious campaigns that Syria has been subjected to over the past years are due to its principled and solid standpoint concerning the Palestinian nation’s aspirations and rights, as they are fighting to recover their occupied territories and create an independent sovereign state with al-Quds as its capital,” Sabbagh told the Speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council, Rawhi Fattouh, and his accompanying delegation in Damascus.

He stressed the need to pursue common goals at regional and international levels, and called for stronger cooperation between Syrian and Palestinian legislatures in order to serve the best interests of both nations.

The top Syrian official further noted that Damascus will continue to support and assist Palestinians to attain their ideals.

Fattouh, for his part, appreciated the perseverance and steadfastness of Syrians in the face of the terrorism that has been targeting the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of their country since 2011.

The Palestinian legislator described Syria’s victory over terrorism as a remarkable triumph for his nation and the entire Muslim world and a prelude to the creation of a new multi-polar world order.

Fattouh pointed to the active role of Syria in supporting the unity of the Palestinian nation, saying that Damascus has long been the main supporter of Palestine, treated Palestinian refugees equitably and made great sacrifices for them.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the United States, the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime, and their Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are spreading insecurity in the country.

The Zionist regime frequently violates Syrian sovereignty by targeting military positions inside the country, especially those of the resistance movement Hezbollah, which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists.

The Tel Aviv regime mostly keeps quiet about its attacks on Syrian territories, which many view as a knee-jerk reaction to the Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism.

‘Israel’ has been a key supporter of terrorist groups that have battled the government of President Bashar al-Assad since foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria in early 2011.

Syria has repeatedly complained to the UN over ‘Israeli’ assaults, urging the Security Council to act against Tel Aviv’s crimes. The calls have, however, fallen on deaf ears.