No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

New HRW Survey Shows the Depths of Hunger, Poverty in Lebanon

New HRW Survey Shows the Depths of Hunger, Poverty in Lebanon
folder_openLebanon access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon’s median household income is just $122 per month, a new report from Human Rights Watch said. 90% of households earn less than $377 per month and 99% earned less than $1,450 monthly.

These figures include not just income from work but also remittances and social assistance from the government or NGOs and other organizations, Lena Simet, senior economic justice researcher at Human Rights Watch and one of the report’s authors, told L’Orient Today. Average income from work is therefore even lower.

The report, based on a survey of 1,209 households conducted between November 2021 and January 2022, underlines the depths to which Lebanon has sunk amid a three-year economic crisis that the World Bank has called one of the worst globally since the mid-nineteenth century.

Comparisons over time are difficult due to the lack of high-quality data in Lebanon but the HRW report suggests incomes have dramatically fallen over the last three years. The World Bank’s only recent estimate of median income, an estimate for 2011, found a median monthly income of $465 [in 2022 dollars, i.e. after adjusting for inflation], compared to just $122 today.

65% of surveyed households said they were unable to pay for heating in the previous year. Over half said they could not afford adequate clothing, education tuition or school materials. Two in five households cannot afford medicine, medical care or health services.

For large numbers, even the most basic necessities of survival were at risk. 20% of households ran out of food the previous month because of a lack of money.

Lebanon hunger hrw poverty

Comments

  1. Related News
New HRW Survey Shows the Depths of Hunger, Poverty in Lebanon

New HRW Survey Shows the Depths of Hunger, Poverty in Lebanon

6 hours ago
Hezbollah Slams FPM Stance as Unwise, Inappropriate Behavior - Statement

Hezbollah Slams FPM Stance as Unwise, Inappropriate Behavior - Statement

5 days ago
Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech on October 29th, 2022

Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech on October 29th, 2022

13 days ago
Support for Palestine In World Cup Signifies Rejection of ‘Israeli’ Existence - Hezbollah Deputy SG

Support for Palestine In World Cup Signifies Rejection of ‘Israeli’ Existence - Hezbollah Deputy SG

14 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 13-12-2022 Hour: 01:45 Beirut Timing

whatshot