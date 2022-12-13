US Teacher Fired for Disrupting Students During Prayer, Saying ’You Are All Doing Magic’

By Staff, MEE

A teacher at a Florida charter school was fired after disrupting Muslim students during prayer.

A video showing two Muslim students praying together at Franklin Academy Charter School in Pembroke Pines went viral on TikTok with over 7.5 million views. The door of the room opens and a woman walks in claiming the office was hers, saying: “You all are doing magic.”

The Middle East Eye website reached out to the student who posted the video to find out more information but did not receive a response in time for publication.

“Why are they in my office? Who told them to come in here?" The teacher can be heard saying. Another person answered, “They’re praying.”

"I believe in Jesus, so I'm interrupting the floor,” she said.

She blows a whistle and attempts to walk through them as they are praying, which causes her to nearly step on one person’s hand.

The person who posted the video on TikTok wrote: “I literally don’t even believe what happened to me is real. I’m still shook.”

In the comments section of the video, the person also wrote that he had asked two teachers if they could pray. “They allowed us into the room that we were in, everything was fine until she walked in.”

It is not yet clear if the students had permission to pray or if they needed permission. It is also unclear if this was a private office of the teacher who walked in or why the students were making a video.

The school responded by saying that a “troubling” video was shared with its leadership team.

“At Franklin, we do not tolerate discriminatory behavior in any form. While we do not discuss personnel matters, we can share that the teacher in question is no longer a member of the Franklin Academy staff.”