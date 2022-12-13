No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

Kiev Provided No Proof of Russia Using Iranian Drones – Defense Minister

Kiev Provided No Proof of Russia Using Iranian Drones – Defense Minister
folder_openIran access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said Ukraine has provided no proof of using Iranian drones by Russia.

Ukraine didn't show any documents that would prove the use of Iranian drones by Russia in the war during the meeting of Ukrainian and Iranian experts, the minister said.

The issue is not important and cannot be followed up because many of the remarks are based on unfounded rumors, Ashtiani added.

Iran and Russia have long been cooperating in the military field, but have never interacted on the issue of drone supply during Russia's special operation in Ukraine, the Iranian minister emphasized.

The anti-Iran claims first emerged in July, with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan alleging that Washington had received “information” indicating that the Islamic Republic was preparing to provide Russia with “up to several hundred drones, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline” for use in the war.

In November, Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations requested a joint expert meeting with Kiev on the issue of alleged supplies of Iranian drones to Russia to be used for strikes against Ukrainian targets.

Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly rejected claims that Tehran has provided Moscow with drones to be used in the war in Ukraine.

Iran Russia ukraine MohammadRezaAshtiani

Comments

  1. Related News
Kiev Provided No Proof of Russia Using Iranian Drones – Defense Minister

Kiev Provided No Proof of Russia Using Iranian Drones – Defense Minister

9 hours ago
IRG Chief: Enemy to Be Defeated Through Reliance on People’s Might

IRG Chief: Enemy to Be Defeated Through Reliance on People’s Might

10 hours ago
Iran Sanctions Dozens of EU, UK Officials, Entities over Riots

Iran Sanctions Dozens of EU, UK Officials, Entities over Riots

one day ago
IRG Navy Intercepts US Warships in Gulf Waters

IRG Navy Intercepts US Warships in Gulf Waters

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 13-12-2022 Hour: 01:45 Beirut Timing

whatshot