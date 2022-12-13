IRG Chief: Enemy to Be Defeated Through Reliance on People’s Might

By Staff, Agencies

Islamic Revolution Guard Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami hailed the force’s current capabilities to deal with the enemy in all fields, stressing that "We will defeat the enemy with awareness."

Major General Salami made the remarks in the research week conference, which was held with the participation of a group of commanders and officials at the headquarters of the IRG General Command in Tehran on Monday.

The top commander stated that the enemy is pursuing its sinister goals with planning and according to a strategy but said that "today the enemy's front has failed against the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian nation despite having numerous tools and media outlets because of Iran's might."

"Our Islamic system has grown too strong after experiencing numerous events and incidents during the past four decades," he added, stating that today the IRG knows how to treat with the enemy in all fields.

"At the current stage, all our enemies have come to the battlefield to defeat the Islamic Revolution, but despite having all the tools, they could do nothing against us. All the routes on land, air, and sea are closed to them."

"Witnessing all the routes to invade the country are closed, the enemies have invaded the virtual space and minds and beliefs. We must thwart conspiracies with our knowledge of the enemy, awareness, and understanding of the tactics of psychological and media warfare used by the enemy," Salami underlined.

He further emphasized that "Our assets to fight against the enemies are the people, and the Revolutionary Guards are always the servants of the people as the main assets of the Islamic Revolution."