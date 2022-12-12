- Home
IRG Navy Intercepts US Warships in Gulf Waters
By Staff, Agencies
A new military vessel of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Navy has blocked the path of two American warships as they intended to sail into the Gulf last week, a senior commander said.
In an address to a cultural ceremony in Iran’s northern province of Gilan, IRG Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said his forces have manufactured a new vessel, named after late IRG serviceman Habib Rouhi.
The missiles of the new naval vessel have a range of 300 kilometers, he added.
The commander said the new missile-launching vessel prevented two American warships from entering the Gulf and ordered them to identify themselves last Monday, December 5.
The Iranian military forces are firmly standing against the enemies and force the Americans to sail through the courses that Iran has defined in the Gulf, Tangsiri added.
The commander also vowed that the US forces will continue to receive “slaps in their faces” from Iran as long as they maintain their arrogant and cruel nature.
