No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

Jersey Explosion: One Person Dies, 12 People Are Missing After Flats Collapse

Jersey Explosion: One Person Dies, 12 People Are Missing After Flats Collapse
folder_openUnited Kingdom access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

One person has died and "around a dozen" others are still missing after an explosion and fire at a block of flats in Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands between England and France.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene in St. Helier, on the south of the island with a cordon still in place and smoke seen billowing into the sky.

Dramatic footage showed the moment the blast erupted as bright orange flames vented from the complex.

The explosion occurred in the early hours of Saturday with residents claiming fire crews had been called out hours before the blast due to the smell of gas.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

Jersey Police said in a statement: “Following the explosion this morning at Haut du Mont, Pier Road, a number of residents are still missing.”

UnitedKingdom Jersey

Comments

  1. Related News
Jersey Explosion: One Person Dies, 12 People Are Missing After Flats Collapse

Jersey Explosion: One Person Dies, 12 People Are Missing After Flats Collapse

5 hours ago
Over 100k Royal Mail Workers Start Wave of Strikes Ahead of Holiday

Over 100k Royal Mail Workers Start Wave of Strikes Ahead of Holiday

8 hours ago
UK Risks Sleepwalking into Food Supply Crisis

UK Risks Sleepwalking into Food Supply Crisis

4 days ago
Poet Laureate! Why Did Bahrain King Lavish Tory MP with £10k?

Poet Laureate! Why Did Bahrain King Lavish Tory MP with £10k?

7 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 10-12-2022 Hour: 02:07 Beirut Timing

whatshot