Iranian Commander: We’re among World’s Top Powers in Producing Air Defense Equipment, Ready To Face Threats

By Staff, Agencies

The Deputy Commander of Iranian Army Air Defense Brigadier General Alireza Elhami stressed that his country’s benefiting from domestic experts and scientists ranked it among the top countries in the world in terms of constructing the most sophisticated air defense equipment.

Speaking in a local ceremony on Friday evening, Elhami stated that “The Islamic Republic of Iran has attained salient achievements during the years after the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in various fields including science and technology, etc.”

In this context, he pointed to the upgraded version of the homegrown Bavar-373 defense missile system and noted that Iran has achieved the advanced air defense system which is able to destroy the enemies’ targets at a range of more than 300 kilometers.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Elhami referred to the hybrid war waged by enemies against the country and added that a part of the goal of this war, which is being launched against Iran, is to marginalize the progress and successes gained in the country.

“Iran has always been the target of the arrogant powers in the world due to its special geographical and political situation,” he said, adding that “Not only haven’t these countries been able to undermine Iran’s outstanding defense power in the world, but also the country has gained salient achievements during these years.”

Meanwhile, Elhami assured that “The Iran Army Air Defense Force is ready to confront all the external threats waged against the country with its utmost power relying upon its expert and committed staff by taking advantage of the world’s most modern defense technologies.”