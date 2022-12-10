Chinese President Voices Support for Palestinian People

By Staff, Agencies

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas that his country firmly supports the Palestinian nation’s just cause aimed at restoration of their legitimate national rights.

Xi made the remarks during a meeting with Abbas in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh on the sidelines of the first China-Arab States Summit and a meeting with leaders of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council [GCC].

Xi highlighted that China and Palestine have maintained a long-standing friendship, and that they have trusted and supported each other for over half a century.

“China and Palestine enjoy a time-honored friendship and the friendship between our peoples is deeply rooted in our hearts. For more than half a century, we have always trusted and supported each other. While leading the people in realizing Chinese-style modernization, the Communist Party of China will remain committed to safeguarding world peace, promoting common development, upholding international fairness and justice, and building a community with a shared future for the people,” the Chinese president said.

“No matter how the international and regional situation may change, China firmly supports the just cause of the Palestinian people and will always stand with them,” he said.

For his part, Abbas thanked China for its unwavering support to Palestinian people.

“The Palestinian nation is proud of our relationship with Chinese people. As a major country with great influence in the world, China has always firmly supported Palestinian people. I would like to convey to you and to all Chinese people the sincere gratitude of Palestinian people,” he said.

“We firmly support the one-China principle and believe that China's position on all international occasions is just. Therefore, we are ready to stand firmly with China on all issues. This is beyond doubt,” the Palestinian president said.

Xi arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday afternoon for a three-day visit that is mainly focused on energy ties as Beijing seeks to further boost its economy, and Saudi Arabia looks to expand its alliances with the East, amid rising tensions with the United States.