40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Serbia: Kosovo’s Situation on Brink of War 

folder_openEurope... access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies  

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic warned on Friday that “The authorities in Pristina have brought the situation in Kosovo to the brink of war.” 

Belgrade has announced it will seek a return of its security forces to the breakaway province, claiming the NATO-led peacekeeping force is failing in its task. 

Serbia has the right to deploy up to 1,000 of its security personnel in the province under the provisions of the UN Security Council Resolution 1244, Brnabic said, because “KFOR is not fulfilling its obligations and Serbs in Kosovo-Metohija don’t feel safe.”  

Brnabic pointed to multiple incidents this week, including KFOR and the ethnic Albanian police raiding a kindergarten in Leposavic, and said the Kosovo government led by Albin Kurti is violating the Kumanovo and Brussels agreements every day – referring to the 1999 armistice and the 2013 technical deal, respectively.

