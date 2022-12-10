- Home
‘Israel’ Treats Palestinians Like Nazis Treated Jews - Study
By Staff, Agencies
Every third Norwegian believes that the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime treats the Palestinians as badly as the Nazis treated the Jews, according to a survey by the ‘Norwegian Center for Holocaust and Minority Studies.’
The survey also found that one in ten Norwegians believes violence against Jews is justifiable and that 63.3% of Muslims living in Norway agree that the ‘Israeli’ treatment of Palestinians is similar to that of the Nazis toward Jews in World War II.
The study further revealed that 14% of Norwegians believe that Jews secretly conspire to promote their interests and that they have too much influence on the international economy.
