So Far Confirmed Twice: ‘Israel’ Says Riyadh Regime To Normalize Ties Within A Year

By Staff, Agencies

A couple of days after it was leaked that Saudi Arabia is looking to normalize relations with the Zionist entity, which was referred to as ‘a matter of time,’ the ‘Israelis’ themselves have double confirmed the news, setting the timeframe within a year from now.

“Saudi Arabia is likely to join the Abraham Accords and normalize ties with ‘Israel’ within the next year,” the Zionist regime’s former ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said on Thursday.

“I expect we’ll see an agreement between ‘Israel’ and Saudi Arabia this year,” he told the first ‘Abraham Accords Global Leadership Summit’ held in Rome.

Danon said that after Zionist prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is sworn into office again, his new government’s “first priority will be to increase signatories to the 'Abraham Accords'."

“Netanyahu’s first state visit will be to Abu Dhabi, and we hope that Riyadh will follow,” said Danon who is a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party.

A few days earlier, ‘Israeli’ i24NEWS website cited an official document quoting Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir who said so in a meeting held in recent weeks with members of the American Jewish community [AJC] that: “The direction of Saudi-‘Israeli’ relations is normalization, but it will take more time and we must not put the cart before the horse.”