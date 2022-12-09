No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

Trump behind DeSantis in 2024 Republican Primary 

Trump behind DeSantis in 2024 Republican Primary 
folder_openUnited States access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies  

A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll released Thursday revealed that former US President Donald Trump is 5 percentage points behind upstart Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis, who was re-elected as Florida governor on November 8th by the largest margin of victory since 1982, has been floated as a potential challenger to the controversial Trump as a string of indictments and investigations shrouds his post-Presidential career.

A similar poll of Iowa Republicans released in late November also showed that Republican voters preferred DeSantis over Trump as their first-choice candidate by a margin of 32% to 30%, respectively. 

DeSantis also seems to have more support than Trump in a potential general election against Democratic incumbent Joe Biden – registered voters across the political spectrum who participated in the poll were split between the Florida governor and Biden at a figure of 44% each, whereas 45% of voters polled preferred Biden over Trump, who garnered 42%. 

No other Republican candidate reached more than 5% support for the candidacy, indicating the Republican primary will very much be a two-man race.

DonaldTrump UnitedStates USPresidentialElections

Comments

  1. Related News
Trump behind DeSantis in 2024 Republican Primary 

Trump behind DeSantis in 2024 Republican Primary 

10 hours ago
DoJ Seeking to Hold Trump Team in Contempt of Court Over Classified Documents

DoJ Seeking to Hold Trump Team in Contempt of Court Over Classified Documents

10 hours ago
US House Overwhelmingly Approves Bill Backing Record Military Spending

US House Overwhelmingly Approves Bill Backing Record Military Spending

11 hours ago
Flu Shots ’Very Good Match’ for This Year’s Strains - CDC Chief

Flu Shots ’Very Good Match’ for This Year’s Strains - CDC Chief

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 09-12-2022 Hour: 01:59 Beirut Timing

whatshot