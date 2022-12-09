Another Palestinian Teen Martyred By ‘Israeli’ Fire in Occupied West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation military forces have shot and killed a Palestinian teenager, hours after three Palestinian men were martyred during a Zionist raid on the northern West Bank city of Jenin as the Tel Aviv regime maintains a months-long campaign of near-daily raids in the occupied territory.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers opened fire and wounded a number of young Palestinians during a confrontation near the village of Aboud, which is situated northwest of Ramallah, on Thursday evening.

The ministry identified the martyr as 15-year-old Diaa Mohammad Rimawi, a resident of the nearby village of Beit Rima.

The statement added that two of the wounded Palestinians were taken to hospital in Ramallah, and are said to be in a moderate and stable condition.

One has been shot in the chest while the other has been hit in the leg.

The third wounded Palestinian, kidnapped by the ‘Israeli’ occupation military, remains in critical condition and has been transferred to hospital.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the three men martyred on Thursday morning as Siqdi Zakarneh, 29, Atta Shalabi, 46, and Tareq al-Damaj, 29.

Zakarneh and al-Damaj were from the Jenin refugee camp, while Shalabi was from the town of Qabatya on the southern outskirts of Jenin.

At least two other Palestinian men were injured by ‘Israeli’ fire during the raid, including one in serious condition, local sources said.

A general strike across Jenin governorate was observed to mourn the three men, with schools, businesses and stores shut.

In response Palestinian resistance groups have condemned the latest killings of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, stating that such crimes will fail to discourage the Palestinian nation from continuing to tread the path of resistance against the ‘Israeli’ enemy.

Hamas said the killings will further invigorate steadfastness against the occupying Tel Aviv regime.

The Islamic Jihad movement also stated that the latest killings in the occupied West Bank will not deter the Palestinian nation from treading the path of resistance, emphasizing that Palestinians will remain steadfast and resilient against the occupying ‘Israeli’ regime.

Since the start of 2022, the Zionist troops troops have killed more than 210 Palestinians, including more than 50 children, in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds as well as the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to the United Nations, the number of Palestinians killed by the Tel Aviv regime in the occupied West Bank this year is the highest in 16 years.