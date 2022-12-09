Military Option on Table Against All-out Blockade on Yemen - Deputy PM

By Staff, Agencies

The deputy prime minister in Yemen’s National Salvation Government said the military option is still on the table if the Saudi-led coalition adamantly refuses to lift restrictions on Yemeni airspace to allow for the reopening of the country’s main airport and resumption of humanitarian flights.

“In light of a UN-brokered truce deal that expired on October 2nd and the current situation, which is neither peace nor war, the Saudi-led coalition of aggression is pressing ahead with an atrocious campaign in pursuit of its objectives,” Jalal al-Rowaishan told Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network on Thursday.

He underlined that Yemeni Armed Forces and fighters from allied Popular Committees will not hesitate to use military force against the Riyadh-led alliance, stating that all available options arise from the fact that the Yemeni nation is in a state of self-defense.

Al-Rowaishan warned the Saudi-led coalition that the military option is on the table in case the economic blockade of Yemen persists, and the Riyadh regime refuses to immediately lift all airspace restrictions in order to allow for Sanaa International Airport to be re-opened without further delay.

The Yemeni deputy prime minister finally described the defeat of the Yemeni nation through blockade and economic war as a pipe dream, which is absolutely unattainable.

Last week, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree said the country has reached a level of military capability that has enabled it to respond to the enemy's aggression with remarkable firepower.

“In the past, the enemy used to bomb Sanaa and other provinces. Now, however, we are capable of returning every attack with dozens of missiles and drones,” al-Masirah quoted Brigadier General Saree as saying on Sunday.

Yemen's Armed Forces are now prepared to respond to all sorts of offensives and have managed to "create a [new] equation in the balance of fear and terror with the enemy," he added.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.

The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.