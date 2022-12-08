Ansarullah Leader: Enemy’s Main Goal Is to Subdue Yemeni Nation, Assert Cultural Hegemony

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi said the enemy's main goal is to corrupt the young Yemeni generation with attacks on Islamic values, stressing that the US and its allies are hell-bent on subduing the Yemeni nation through cultural dominance.

Sayyed al-Houthi made the remarks at a Wednesday ceremony in the Yemeni capital city of Sanaa to mark the National Day of Martyrs.

“The Muslim world will not by any means benefit from victory, honor, growth or prosperity unless peoples get prepared to make self-sacrifices and demonstrate genuine unselfishness,” the Ansarullah leader underlined.

Sayyed al-Houthi also warned of enemies’ myriad plots to undermine the Yemeni nation and called on people from all strata of the society as well as the country’s officials to remain vigilant about “the soft war” against the Arab state, particularly in cultural and intellectual spheres.

“Enemies are seeking to diminish Islamic values and misinterpret the notion of martyrdom. They are spending considerable time and effort in order to corrupt young Yemenis,” the Yemeni resistance chief warned.

“The United States and the ‘Israeli’ regime are relentlessly constructing hostile plots against Muslims, and are seeking to sow the seeds of discord and division across the Muslim world, from Yemen to Iraq and beyond.”

He also noted that the Muslim world is currently facing formidable challenges, adding that "enemies are greedy...for Muslims’ natural resources, and are seeking complete control over them.”

“Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are seeking to enslave the Yemeni nation and plunder the country’s natural wealth. Enemies do not want the salaries of Yemeni civil servants to be paid by means of revenues earned from plundered crude oil and natural gas,” he said.

The Ansarullah leader emphasized that the Yemeni nation will neither allow the US, Britain, Saudi Arabia nor their allies to gain a foothold in Yemen and build a military facility there.

“The US-backed and Saudi-led military onslaught is aimed at placing Yemen under foreign occupation. Yemenis will not accept Saudi-led plots designed to put the country under Western hegemony.”

Sayyed al-Houthi also reiterated the Yemeni nation’s firm resolve to stay strong and united, calling on Yemenis to join ranks in the face of enemies’ conspiracies to sow division and sedition within the society.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Ansrullah chief strongly lambasted certain Arab states for normalization and establishment of full diplomatic relations with the Tel Aviv regime, stating that the treacherous process with result in nothing but division among Muslims.