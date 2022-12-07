Lavrov: NATO Has Failed to Achieve Its Goals

The West is trying to destabilize the energy and food markets and control the natural resources of countries to consolidate its hegemony, but the world is changing and heading towards multipolarity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed.

Lavrov said in a speech in Moscow that the NATO has failed to achieve its goals, and its policy is not only against Russia, but also against many other countries.

The top Russian diplomat pointed out that the principle of indivisibility of security stipulates that the security of other countries should not be compromised.

“We proposed in 2008 an agreement on European security, but it was rejected. Despite this, we continued our attempts through our proposal last year for two documents of security guarantees for Brussels and Washington, but they did not listen to us,” he explained.

Lavrov added that “the West is trying to destabilize the energy and food markets and to control the natural resources of other countries to enhance its hegemony”, “but the world is changing and heading towards multipolarity” he stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Lavrov affirmed that the US forces presence on the Syrian soil is illegal and unlawful and supports the terrorist organizations in the areas where they are deployed.

“We are going on with our efforts to preserve the Syrian sovereignty, unity and independence, and to prevent the execution of any separatist agendas” he also noted.