Spain: More Than 150 Injured After Train Collision in Catalonia

By Staff, Agencies

Over 150 people have been injured in a collision between two trains in Catalonia, Spain. The two trains derailed at Montcada i Reixac station, at 07:50 am Wednesday. Emergency services have raced to the scene and the fire department reported that both trains have been fully evacuated.

Many have been left with bruised bones and broken ankles following the major collision.

Local emergency services said via Twitter: "Among the passengers, several people were slightly injured."

Montcada i Reixac, the site of the dramatic collision, is a town located north of Barcelona.

The Catalan government's representative in Madrid, Ester Capella, told Spanish National Radio that officials are investigating the incident.

